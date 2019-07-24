UPDATE | Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

UPDATE 7/24/19 @ 4:45 p.m.

Interstate 64 East is back open late Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving two tractor-trailers, WV 511 reports.

The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday near mile-marker 40 in the Scott Depot area.

Although no one was hurt, extensive cleanup was needed to get the interstate back open.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shut down after a crash involving at least one semi truck.

It happened about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning near mile marker 40 in the Scott Depot area.

Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a semi-truck rear ended another vehicle.

According to WV 511, two tractor trailers are involved in the crash and there is a possible vehicle fire. WV 511 says to expect significant delays.

