Kentucky State Police investigating allegations Greyhound bus driver was on phone at time of crash

Authorities investigating the Greyhound bus crash in Rockcastle County Thursday say they are looking into allegations that the driver of the bus was on his phone at the time of the crash.

A Greyhound bus crash was involved in a collision on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County (WKYT)

The crash happened as the bus was traveling to Cincinnati from Atlanta after it left a stop in London. Police say the bus collided with another commercial vehicle.

Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers say they will be inspecting the bus driver's phone records. This is a standard procedure for similar crashes.

Investigators say the driver of the bus, 64-year-old Vincent Watts of Atlanta was in the center of the three northbound lanes when the bus left its lane of travel and collided with a flatbed truck, driven by Cary Harrison, of Richmond.

Madison County EMS was one of the numerous agencies that responded to a Greyhound bus crash on Thursday that sent 17 people to hospitals around the region.

UK Hospital received six of the patients, with Madison County EMS being called in to help. Emergency crews say the situation is one they’re always ready for.

“With the programs here in Central Kentucky, we train probably more than other entities do. It’s kind of an all-hazards approach. We have done lots of mass casualty, active shooter, place crashes,” says Carlos Coyle with Madison County EMS.

Greyhound is also looking into the cause of the wreck. The company has a zero-tolerance policy for bus drivers using phone while driving.

