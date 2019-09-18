Woman found in trunk after 50-mile trip from Ky. to Tenn.

A woman told police she drove 50 miles before realizing a stranger was in her trunk, WKYT reported.

The driver told police she left Bowling Green on Tuesday and stopped for gas in Millersville, Tenn.

At the gas station, the woman noticed her trunk wasn’t closed. She went to inspect the trunk and noticed another woman inside.

The driver, who was clearly startled, said the woman ran away when she learned police were being called.

Police later found the woman, who they described as “a victim of possible assault and kidnapping.”

Officers in both Millersville and Bowling Green are investigating how she ended up in the trunk.

