A crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down part of Clendenin Street.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Thursday along Virginia Street East and Clendenin Street, according to dispatch.

Investigators say it appears an 18-wheeler crashed into a power pole.

There is no word on if anyone was hurt.

Charleston Police and the Charleston Fire Department are on scene.

