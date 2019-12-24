How to avoid debt over the holidays

Christmas is a time to be with family but buying those big gifts for everyone can put you in debt. Holiday spending puts many people in debt to start the new year.

"The average credit card debt in america is around $5,300 dollars a person, so the average credit card rate is around 24 percent. If you do the math on that it would take you, if you made a payment, of $150 Dollars you would have to pay that off it would take you 5 years," said certified public accountant Wallace Suttle with Suttle and Stalnaker PLLC in Charleston.

Because Christmas debt can stack up Suttle says the average American debt could take a while to pay off. Those that are in debt from Christmas spending may be in debt from spending the previous year too.

An NBC survey on 2018 holiday spending found that over 1 in 5 people who used a credit card to buy their gifts would only pay the minimum payments. "If you just pay the minimum you're really just covering your interest and you'll be paying on that forever," said Suttle.

"The best way number one is to budget if you realize you got into to credit card trouble this Christmas. If you start the new year off with a personal budget," Said Suttle. "A household budget of here's the items: here's our income coming in, here's what we have to pay, here's our utilities here's our house payment, car payments, insurance, all of those take into affect the what's our bottom line and you need to take some of that and of course put it into savings or your 401 k but then you need to start applying it to that debt,"

Suttle says start planning for Christmas in the beginning of the year and set aside money monthly. "Make sure you start planning now for next Christmas you may be able to go out right now if you got a list of what you wanted to buy people and find a good deal on it right after Christmas," said Suttle. Another tip is to always pay more than the minimum payment,