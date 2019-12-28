Husband charged with DUI after deadly crash

Deputies say Brandon Lee Flora, 33, was driving a side-by-side on Teays Hollow Road, while intoxicated, in Putnam County when he crashed.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies say he lost control and flipped into a creek.

His wife, Megan Flora, 29, was the only passenger and died in the accident.

Officials say she was a mother of several kids.

Brandon Flora was processed and taken to jail.

This is a developing story.