Man arrested in Portsmouth after drugs, guns and cash seized

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Interim Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer say a Portsmouth man has been arrested after drugs, guns, and cash were seized when three narcotics and search warrants were executed simultaneously Monday around 1:00 p.m.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force was assisted by Portsmouth Police, SWAT, Chilicothe police and additional law enforcement personnel from the Scioto County Sheriff's Office.

The search warrants were executed at residences in Portsmouth on 3rd Street and 20th Street.

While searching the homes, officers seized about 343 grams of suspected crystal meth, ten grams of suspected cocaine, nine firearms and more than $15,000.

The suspected drugs seized had an estimated street value of $7,800.

According to a news release, 41-year-old Samuel D. Holmes was arrested on an indictment warrant that had been issued by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court after a case had been presented to a grand jury.

The case was presented by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office regarding criminal offenses of trafficking and possessing cocaine, felonies of the 2nd-degree and a third-degree felony for tampering with evidence.

Holmes was placed in the Scioto County Jail without bond and is waiting to be arraigned.

The case continues to be investigated and additional arrests are likely.