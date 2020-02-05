Two-phased storm heading in

Flood risk far south



Colder air rush by night



Friday wet snowfall and slick travel

It’s been an exhilarating night in the weather lab as Drew Narsutis, my partner in weather crime, is anxious to see his first Appalachian snowfall. Recall here in Huntington so far this winter has been a total snow bust (a mere 1” back in November is all he has witnessed with his drone). But if all goes well, Drew and you and I will get our first River Cities snowfall on Friday.

More on that later but first things first, Thursday’s rain pattern and an update on possible high water.

The late data streaming into the weather center suggests a wet overnight and Thursday with rains in sporadic, showery form. A few downpours are likely pre-dawn as temperatures surge into the 40s west and north and 50s south and east. A second wave of heavier rain would follow midday-afternoon for an hour as a strong cold front passes. Once this wave passes by mid-afternoon, the rains will slacken and chilly air will start flowing in. At first glance this would be less rain than we expected earlier (1” on average versus the 1”-2” has forecasted) so the risk of flooding looks less.

Still let’s keep an eye one far southern streams near the Levisa, Tug Forks, Guyandotte and Coal rivers for some stout rises but well below flood stage should this new rain forecast pan out. This area is still at risk for 1”-1.5” of rain water, an amount that would likely not cause flooding.

By Thursday evening temperatures will be falling into the 30s as we await a new shot of moisture late night. This new shot of wet air will collide head-first with the on-coming cold air with a brisk period of moderate snow likely from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday. Snowfall rates may be ½” to 1” per hour at times, so a healthy snow would be possible. However the warm ground will need to be “conditioned” to accept rather than repel the snow. That process will take time, and hence some snow that would have gone into accumulations will see snow melt.

Still odds now favor a 2”-4” snowfall through northern Kentucky and southern Ohio with amounts less but still slick and sticky once one travels across the border into West Virginia.

While the first flakes are still 24 hours away (as of 11 p.m. press time Wednesday), this pattern has the might and guts to produce enough snow for school delays and closings on Friday morning.

