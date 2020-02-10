Mudslide blocks access from Ky. side to hospital in Pike County

A mudslide in Pike County has partially blocked access Monday night to Appalachian Regional Hospital, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 reports.

The slide happened on state Route 292 between U.S. 119 and the hospital. That is near the location of the former Giovanni’s restaurant at mile-marker 6.

Roadway Superintendent Shane Hatfield said the crew will stay at the site all night, but work to remove material cannot begin until the slide stops.

"Right now, you can hear the hillside popping and cracking. It's dark and you can hear the material coming off the hill,” Hatfield said in a news release.

According to KYCT, traffic cannot get through to the hospital from U.S. 119 at the intersection on the Kentucky side of the state line bridge.

"To access the hospital," Hatfield said, "you need to go over into West Virginia and come back on Route 292."

