Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus research

Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus research, as well as taking time to read children's books online for kids everywhere.

The "9 to 5" singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted that she's donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research.

Additionally, she's working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children's book on YouTube every Thursday for 10 weeks. The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail.