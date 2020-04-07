Kanawha County employees to receive 'Hero Pay' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kanawha County commissioners on Tuesday evening approved an order that gives some workers in the county "Hero Pay."

According to a press release, the "Hero Pay" is an increase of $4 per hour and will be given to "non-exempt first responders, public safety and COVID-19 frontline county employees during the State of Emergency."

Commissioner Ben Salango said, “First responders have a dangerous job on a normal day, and now they are working during a public health crisis at a great risk to themselves and their families. This is a way for us to show our respect and gratitude.”

Commission President W. Kent Carper said, “We decided it was necessary to recognize the heroes – including first responders, deputy sheriffs, and prosecuting attorneys – who must come to work every day to continue to provide essential services. This is an unprecedented time, and this is the least we can do to show our thanks for their service.”

“I voted in favor of this initiative and fully support our first responders,”

said Commissioner Hoppy Shores.

The "Hero Pay" was marked to begin on March 15.