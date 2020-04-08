Human remains and clothing found in Harpers Ferry

A tree trimming service made a gruesome discovery Tuesday in the Harpers Ferry area of Jefferson County, West Virginia.

According to West Virginia State Police, a team made up of troopers, United States Park Police, Blue Ridge Search and Rescue Volunteers, and the medical examiner recovered human remains and clothing of an unknown person.

Troopers say the tree trimming service working in the area found a human skull located off of the Appalachian Trail.

The deceased was wearing a blue montgomery ward dress shirt, red jacket with a stripe across the chest, elastic cuffs and waistband, white Puma shoes and a necklace.

The necklace has an image of Saint Mary and the following saying: "O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee".

If anyone has any information pertinent to this investigation please contact Trooper First Class Morgan or Sergeant Chumley at 304-725-9779 or 304-725-9770.

