The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.01 per gallon.

An industry analyst says prices at the pump have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks as demand declines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.22 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.42 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.69, down seven cents.