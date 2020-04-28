W. Va. DMV offering local title and registration services

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that customers may visit any of the 57 local license service agencies across the state that are currently open to do title work and obtain temporary license plates and registrations. With the continued closure of all Regional Offices due to COVID-19 and best practice recommendations, DMV has been processing title work and issuing registrations and license plates through the mail.

According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, “We recognize that our customers need to be able to drive to get to work and take care of their families. In an effort to expedite the titling and temporary registration and license plate process, to assist customers who are purchasing vehicles via the person-to-person route, we are publishing a list of available license services across the state on our website, dmv.wv.gov.”

Additionally, Commissioner Frazier continues to encourage customers to take advantage of online services, including driver's license and vehicle registration renewals.

"DMV employees are working diligently behind the scenes to process transactions as efficiently as possible, and to continue to think of ways to assist customers and improve customer service," he said. "We are excited to offer this list of license service locations to help those customers that need to be able to do titling and registration transactions quickly."

Additionally, the US Department of Homeland Security announced the extension of the Federal REAL ID deadline of enforcement to October 1, 2021. This extension gives customers extra time to obtain their REAL ID credential.

For more information, you may contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.