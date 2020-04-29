Kroger donates food to W. Va. food banks

This week, Kroger Mid-Atlantic sent 8,740 pounds of ground beef to Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank, with each food bank receiving 4,370 pounds.

Valued at $30,000, the donation comes when the food banks are seeing a dramatic increase in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This contribution follows a more than $40,000 donation of food and funds to the same two food banks last week.

“We’re finding ways to help our food bank partners keep the community fed and healthy,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The food banks have stepped up in every way possible and we believe it’s the grocery industry’s role to be there in this time of great need.”

“We’re seeing more people than ever who are without resources to put food on their tables,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, CEO and executive director of Facing Hunger Foodbank “Partners like Kroger who are committed to fighting hunger are helping us through this pandemic and we’re thankful for their extra effort.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated nearly $300,000 throughout the Mid-Atlantic Division to help ensure that families and children have access to food.

As part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste mission, Kroger established the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation where customers can give back to food insecure communities by donating at the checkout or choosing to roundup their purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout, including Pickup. Learn more at ZeroHungerZeroWasteFoundation.org.