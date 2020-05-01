Two more coronavirus related deaths in West Virginia

Two more deaths have been confirmed in connection to the coronavirus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 58-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, both from Jackson County, have passed away.

The WV DHHR says as of 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 1, there have been 46,844 laboratory results received, with 1,136 positive cases, 45,708 negative cases and 46 deaths.

Delays may be experienced with reporting of cases and deaths from local health departments to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (147), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (11), Nicholas (6), Ohio (28), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).