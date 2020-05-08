Human remains identified as missing man

Human remains found in Kentucky have been identified as a missing man from Ohio.

According to the DK Brown with the Lewis County Herald, the remains were found in eastern Lewis County on Wednesday.

The Lewis County Sheriff says a resident spotted the remains in a wooded area while riding on a tractor on a road near the Greenup County line.

Deputies say the remains have been identified as Shane G. Green, 30, of McArthur, Ohio, who was reportedly last seen on April 25.

Investigators say Green left his home to go to work and hadn't been heard from since.

The cause of death has not been released.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.