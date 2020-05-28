New protocols in place to protect against COVID-19 in Cabell County Court

It hasn't exactly been business as usual for Cabell County Magistrate Court.

The courthouse opened its doors last week and is proceeding with caution.

"On a misdemeanor trial basis, we allow no more than 10 people in the courthouse," said Chief Magistrate Mike Woelfel. "The benches out there are marked for social distancing for people to basically stay away from each other. And basically what we're doing is calling people's cases one by one."

Defendants meet with their attorneys in the courtroom to negotiate their case.

Once the court fills with ten people, the rest will check in with security and wait outside until they're called.

"The eleventh one goes out," said Magistrate Michael McCarthy. "And then they'll be called back. And of course there's usually a lot more than that."

One of the reasons the court is crowded this week involves evictions.

Landlords could begin filing again last week. Cabell County Magistrate Court saw 45 filings the first day.

"If one magistrate's not as busy, he'll come over and help with the evictions and do evictions in another part of the court house in another court room just to speed this thing up and get it going back to normal," said McCarthy.

For now, court proceedings are far from normal.

Most arraignments and some hearings are handled remotely, using skype and video conferencing.

Jury trials aren't scheduled to start up again until late June.

