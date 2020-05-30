COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,989 total cases, 75 deaths

No new deaths have been reported in West Virginia, according to the latest up date from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 5 p.m. there are 1,989 total cases and 75 deaths. It's an increase of 15 cases from the 10 a.m. update.

Here is a breakdown of cases, and probable cases by county as reported to the DHHR on Saturday.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (296/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (62/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (175/5), Kanawha (224/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (29/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (129/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

