ATLANTA (AP) -- Atlanta's mayor says two police officers have been fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during a weekend protest incident. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday that she and the police chief made the decision after reviewing body-camera footage of a Saturday incident that first gained attention from video online and on local news. It shows police officers in riot gear and gas masks surrounding two college students in a car. The officers use stun guns on both the woman and the man.
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired in 'excessive force' arrests
Posted: Mon 7:55 AM, Jun 01, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 1:52 PM, Jun 01, 2020