Man arrested for shots fired

Richard Nathen Carpenter, 25, of Greenup, Ky. is charged with firing 10 shots that hit a car and an apartment complex in Raceland.

It happened on May 28.

Carpenter was arrested last night on wanton endangerment and booked in to the Greenup County Detention Center.

According to investigators, at least 10 shots were fired, hitting a car and an apartment duplex Wednesday at 134 Armada Boulevard.

No one was injured in the shooting.

