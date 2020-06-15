Gallipolis City Pool to reopen

After a spring of uncertainty due to the Coronavirus, one local pool has opened back up.

The Gallipolis City Pool will open Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., but with some new rules in place.

In addition to the normal pool safety rules now social distancing will be enforced. Workers have marked off areas where sunbathers can and can’t lay out to work on their tans.

Only one hundred guests will be allowed at a time for now but that could change depending on how well distancing is observed.

The pool will be open in two and a half hour long sessions, then it will be closed for a deep cleaning of ladders, chairs, bathrooms and high touch areas, then reopened for another session. City leaders say it was important to open the pool but open it with safety in mind.

Originally the pool was supposed to open Monday but the chlorine levels were too high so opening had to be pushed back one day. The pool will be open from 11:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The pool can be reserved for private parties in the evening after regular hours.