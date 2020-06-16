Fire department shut down after evaluation

The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department has been shut down after several deficiencies were found during an evaluation, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

Late last week, the Marmet and East Bank volunteer fire departments were put on notice to handle all calls for Chesapeake VFD. For our original story, Click or Tap here.

Officials say the evaluation was conducted on June 11.

Some of the deficiencies include: members needing Haz Mat certificates, 12 members need CPR/First Aid, hose and pump tests are required based on being past due for inspection, and testing and maintenance.

According to the evaluation, some of the trucks had problems, including throttles on pump panel not working, generator not operable/working and tank fill lights not working.

The State Fire Marshal says the department cannot be reopened until all corrections are made and a re-evaluation has been conducted and provided appropriate results from the re-evaluation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.