Two arrested in connection to assault and robbery in Floyd County

Two people have been arrested in a case about an assault, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers announced Wednesday that one person is charged with first degree assault and first degree robbery. A second person is facing charges of first degree robbery. Investigators say this comes from evidence and statements.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers say someone called 911 saying a man was lying along Bobcat Boulevard in Betsy Lane and appeared to be assaulted.

Investigators say the man was shot and left lying in the middle of the road.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KSP says more charges may be pending.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

For more information about this story: CLICK HERE

