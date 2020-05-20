58th annual Mountain State Art & Craft Fair postponed until next summer

The 58th annual Mountain State Art and Craft Fair has been postponed from this summer to next July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, board members announced Wednesday on social media.

Organizers say the event will take place from July 1-4, 2021. The fair takes place each year at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley.

Organizers say more than 20 volunteers serving on the fair’s Board of Directors came to that conclusion after reaching out to more than 50 participating artisans and exhibitors.

“Our decision to postpone was a difficult one that was not taken lightly,” said Board President Jean Smith, who has been involved with the fair for more than five decades. “We contacted our exhibitors and sponsoring agencies for their input. Our Board sincerely believes postponing until 2021 is the right decision for the safety of everyone involved. We’ve already started discussions about the 2021 Fair.”

In a news release, Smith said board members are dedicated to making next year’s event even more memorable.

“The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair has earned the distinction of being ‘the granddaddy of art and craft events’ in the state,” Smith said. “We take great pride in hosting a celebration that focuses on keeping West Virginia’s wonderful heritage alive.”

