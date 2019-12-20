UPDATE | Person hit by car on 5th Street Hill

UPDATE 12/20/19 @ 8:30 p.m.

One person is injured Friday night after they were struck by a vehicle on 5th Street Hill in Huntington, according to Interim Huntington Police Department Chief Ray Cornwell.

That person was transported with serious injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

Investigators are on scene, and the road will be shut down for some time.

Fifth Street Hill in Huntington is shut down Friday evening after an accident, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Police say the road is shut down near Miller Road.

There is no word on any injuries or when the road will reopen.

