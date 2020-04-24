6 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Putnam County nursing home

Six COVID-19 cases are confirmed at a nursing home in Hurricane, the Putnam County Health Department said Friday.

The agency said the cases involve five staff members and one resident at Teays Valley Center, located in the 500 block of Poplar Fork Road.

All of those affected are in isolation, the health department says. It also says Teays Valley Center is working to determine who the affected people have been in contact with.

