6 COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Six cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County, the county health officer said Tuesday.

Five of those cases are hospitalized, while the sixth is not, according to Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Young said some of the patients have pre-existing medical conditions, while others do not. The patients’ ages have not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

