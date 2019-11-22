62nd Annual Model Raildroad Show

The 62nd Annual Model Railroad Show is Thanksgiving weekend at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

Friday, November 29: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 30: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 1: Noon to 4:30 p.m.

There will be model railroads, hobby shops, memorabilia sales, railroad books, and new and used model train equipment.

Tickets for adults are $6, and kids under 12 are $1.

There will be a special guest traveling down from the North Pole for photo ops.