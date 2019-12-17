65 acres of land donated to city of Charleston for recreational area

The city of Charleston accepted a major land donation Monday night to create a hiking and recreation location in the South Hills and Louden Heights area of Charleston.

The city of Charleston accepted a major land donation Monday night to create a hiking and recreation location in the South Hills and Louden Heights area of Charleston.

It is the single largest land donation to the city of Charleston. Herbert and Gloria Jones donated the 65 acres of land to the city, and it will be named in their honor.

“I'm hoping it will be a very meaningful donation for people who enjoy recreation biking, hiking, walking -- all without the interference of cars,” said Tom Lane.

The woodlands will eventually contain recreational trails and places for other leisure activity.