67 COVID-19 cases reported in Wayne County; 66 at nursing home

Sixty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wayne County, the Wayne County Health Department said Monday evening.

That’s up considerably from the 36 cases reported earlier Monday evening. One person has died from the virus in Wayne County.

Sixty-six of the cases are at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the Wayne County Health Department. It released the following statement Monday night:

We have tested 58 patients and 70 employees at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. We received 36 positive COVID-19 tests and 18 negative test results from our patient testing. From our employee testing, 30 tested positive and 34 have tested negative. There are 10 test results still pending.

Out of an abundance of caution, Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center tested employees who did not have a known exposure and were not tested as part of the Wayne County Health Department’s (WCHD) evaluation. We made the decision to have all employees and patients tested to identify and prevent further spread of the virus. Extending the testing beyond what was done by the WCHD was important to us.

Dr. Kevin McCann, the Wayne County Health Department’s Health Officer said, “The employees who were tested and asymptomatic (having no symptoms of COVID-19) may continue to work while waiting on the test results.”

We are in regular communication with the Wayne County Health Department and are taking the necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We have received so many thoughts, prayers and well-wishes from our families and our Wayne community. A church prayed in our parking lot on Easter Sunday, meals have been delivered and signs thanking employees for their dedication have been posted in the yard,” said Cindy Cooper, Executive Director at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. “Thank you to everyone for thinking of us. It means a lot to our patients, our families and our employees.”

