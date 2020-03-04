7 arrested from home in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Seven people were arrested Wednesday, including some on drug charges, after Logan County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Lorado to serve a warrant connected to counterfeit money.
Investigators say the following suspects were arrested:
- Josh Osborne, 31, of Lorado, Logan County, possession of counterfeit money
- Dennis Osborne, 51 of Lorado, possession of methamphetamine and heroin
- Brandy Williams, 42 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, possession of meth, as well as for outstanding worthless check warrants from South Carolina
- Tommy Overshine, 30, of Myrtle Beach, possession of methamphetamine
- Autumn Hart, 26, of Huntington, parole violation warrant
- Tommy Doty, 44, of Crown, West Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, (steroids) as well for an outstanding warrant for domestic assault/neglect
- Destiny Lester, 23, of Wharncliffe, West Virginia, giving false information and obstructing