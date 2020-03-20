7 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in W.Va.

Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday afternoon during a virtual news conference hosted by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

That brings the total number of positive cases to seven in the Mountain State.

Two in Jefferson County, two in Tucker County, one in Mercer County, one in Monongalia County and one in Jackson County.

So far, there have been 219 negative cases and test results are currently pending for 13, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

During the press conference, Gov. Justice closed all lodges at state parks where roughly 69 percent of guests are from out of state.

The closure of all lodges does not mean state parks, camp sites or cabins will close as well, says Gov. Justice.

The governor did order the closure of Hatfield-McCoy trails by midnight.

