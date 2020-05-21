70th COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed an additional coronavirus death Thursday morning.

The DHHR says an 85-year-old woman from Kanawha County has passed away from COVID-19.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 83,181 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,593 positive, 81,588 negative and 70 deaths.

505 cases are considered to still be active, the DHHR says.

Data shows 977 have recovered from the virus.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (248), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (13), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (131), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (26), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (34), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (13), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

