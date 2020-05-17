8-year-old killed in Ohio shooting

An 8-year-old was killed in a shooting on Sunday in Mt. Airy, according to District 5 Captain Craig Gregoire.

The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) says a report of shots fired came from the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace.

When officers arrived, CPD says they found an 8-year-old boy with fatal gunshot wounds.

A few hours after the boy was shot and killed, Cincinnati City Councilmember Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney issued this statement:

“Cincinnati’s homicide rate is more than double what it was last year, and today we heard that an 8-year-old child was added to the list of victims. At this point, we don’t know any details about the shooting, but we do know that all life is precious, and this young child deserved to be protected. All of our children and all of our citizens deserve to live in safety. Our prayers go to the family of the young victim and our hearts are with them.”

Details surrounding the shooting have yet to be released, but the CPD Homicide Unit is investigating.