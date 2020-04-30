8-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

According to the Johnson County Health Department an 8-year-old has contracted the coronavirus.

Officials say the young girl is currently self-isolating at home with her family and is doing well.

This positive case brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Johnson County to three.

Health officials are asking people in the county to continue to follow preventative measures to help minimize the spread.

They are asking the community to only leave home when in need of essential services such as groceries and issued a reminder of the local executive order of one person per family per shopping cart.

