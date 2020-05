One small business in our area packs big flavor in their tiny treats. '83 Sweets in Lucasville, Ohio bakes cakes, cupcakes and more. Their treats are so delicious, they even won Cupcake Wars on the Food Network.

Alyssa Logan and Julie Blackburn on Studio 3.

Friday at 7 p.m., the bakery is live streaming with America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel to sell their buckeye cups.

