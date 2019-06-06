$860,000 of new sidewalks coming to South Point

Almost $1 million in improvements are coming to South Point to build a feature that is common to so many of us but almost nonexistent in the village.

A large grant will help build new sidewalks in South Point, Ohio.

We’re talking about sidewalks. It’s the largest grant since at least the 1980s.

Residents like Jenna Clary are excited for extra safety to a busy route.

Clary is outside a lot to walk her husky Nova, as well as ride bikes with her younger sister.

"My neighborhood is really nice. I like it. There's a lot of nice people here," she said.

But, there's something you might notice along her road. There are no sidewalks, just grass and pavement.

Along her walk, it’s pretty common to move over and wait as a car goes by, especially around evening rush hour.

"You have to get over a lot,” Clary said. “You have to stay near the side of the road the whole time."

She's been almost hit several times, especially by a few drivers who ignore stop signs.

"A lot of people are careless. They don't even care, even if they see kids walking."

But South Point isn't entirely without sidewalks.

There is one. It circles the elementary school, paid for years ago with part of a school safety grant.

As soon as you cross the street though, just like a well-known poem and book, it's where the sidewalk ends. But it's not poetry, it's a fact.

Kathy Stapf lives across the street.

"I see people out walking, walking the dogs and families walking,” Stapf said. “They seem to enjoy the walk around the school and so I think you can't go wrong."

She grew up in Ironton, a city with sidewalks.

Now, thanks to an $860,000 grant, more are coming to South Point.

"I think it's a good thing,” Stapf said. “I think it will help South Point grow."

The project will continue the sidewalk from the school up Park Avenue to Ninth Street and the Speedway gas station, then in both directions on Solida Road.

Clary said that's the best place to start.

"People already walk there. You see them walking. It will just make it safer," she said.

But she hopes at some point, her walks with Nova can be on concrete, not pavement and grass.

"I wish there were sidewalks everywhere or at least around the main stuff."

This announcement is the culmination of more than a year's worth of work from the village.

The grant comes from the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin was out of town Thursday but tells us he hopes construction can begin in 2021.