88 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ohio

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio has gone up.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Wednesday at 2 p.m., there are now 88 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

The cases have been confirmed in 19 different counties. So far, 26 people have been hospitalized.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering all hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, barbershops to stop business at the end of the day Wednesday.

During a news conference, DeWine also encouraged all businesses to take the temperature of their employees each day when they came to work.

"The temperature check is not perfect but is one way to screen out employees who may be sick," DeWine tweeted.

At this time, Ohio will not be ordering libraries to close, but DeWine is asking them to find a way to deliver their services that does not put people together.

"This enemy is dangerous and it is using us as its host to survive and multiply --- but we do have it among our ability to fight back. When we stop moving, it stops moving! Each one of us must do all we can to limit our exposure.

Keep checking WSAZ Mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest information.