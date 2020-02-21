The 8th Annual Love your Library 5K is Friday, April 24.

Kellie Nunley and Victoria Knipp in Studio 3.

The Boyd County Public Library partners with the Ashland YMCA for training for the 5K. Training starts on Tuesday, February 25. Weeks 1-5 of training are at YMCA, and weeks 6-8 are at Central Park.

Membership at the YMCA is not required to participate in the training.

The cost for the training and 5K is $20. Kellie says that price can drop to $15 if you get a library card from the Boyd County Public Library.