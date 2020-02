A 9-year-old boy missing from his home in Charleston has been found Wednesday night, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Officers say Rachem Perez ran away from his home in the 1100 block of Shamrock Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and was found around 9:30 p.m.

Police say he was found safe not far from his home.

The Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police Department and West Virginia State Police all assisted in the search.