Troopers: 90 dogs found in poor conditions in animal shelter raid

Troopers say they have seized 90 dogs from an animal shelter in Elliott County after they were found in poor living conditions.

The raid happened Saturday at the Trixie Foundation in Sandy Hook, Kentucky.

Troopers tell WSAZ they had received several complaints about animal cruelty at the facility and were able to obtain a search warrant.

Investigators say they found the dogs in "poor living conditions" and there was evidence of unsatisfactory care given.

KSP says Randy Skaggs, 68, from Sandy Hook was cited for 12 of disposal method requirements for dead animals that were found.

Troopers say more charges are pending based on veterinarian records.