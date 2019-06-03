911: Driver crashes into building and person sitting on bench

A van crashed into a building and hit a person sitting on a bench in Charleston Monday morning according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened on Capitol Street near Smith Street. Capitol Street is blocked off at that intersection.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.

We have a crew at the scene.

