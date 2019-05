UPDATE 5/14/19 @ 10:30 a.m.

Scioto County's 911 system is back working Tuesday.

The outage was reported earlier in the morning.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/14/19 @ 8:19 a.m.

The 911 system in Scioto County, Ohio is currently down, according to Sheriff Marty Donini.

Frontier is aware of the outage and working to fix it, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone in Scioto County with an emergency should dial 740-354-7566.