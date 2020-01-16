Crash involving school bus shuts down I-77 south; Two children taken to hospital

UPDATE 01/16/2020 @ 8:41 a.m..

According to Charleston Police, two children were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash along I-77 south Thursday morning. The children had minor injuries.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the 99 mile marker. This is near Laidley Field.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

One of the cars caught on fire.

Interstate 77 southbound was shut down.

A metro dispatcher told WSAZ that there are minor injuries on the school bus.

