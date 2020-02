A three-vehicle crash in South Charleston has partially blocked a high-traffic area for the morning commute.

It happened about 6:15 Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Jefferson Road.

An emergency dispatcher said an ambulance took at least one person to the hospital.

The northbound lane of Jefferson Rd. reopened in the 1100 block area about 7:15 Wednesday morning..

