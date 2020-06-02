Large tree blocks road in St. Albans

A tree is blocking all traffic on a road in St. Albans.

According to Metro, a tree fell just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Strawberry Road.

Road crews will clear the tree once utility companies take care of the lines that fell with the tree.

Strawberry Road is expected to be closed for a while. No word yet on when it will reopen.

According to the AEP website, more than 800 customers are without electricity.

