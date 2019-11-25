A look ahead to Thanksgiving travel weather

Millions of people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving. Whether it be by car or plane, the weather may throw a wrench in your plans.

The weather is supposed to cause messy travel conditions on the peak travel days for Thanksgiving, Wednesday and Saturday into Sunday.

Rain, snow and wind are expected to pose a triple threat when it comes to travel across the country. However, forecasters in our area say the rain and wind will be the biggest issues.

"Unfortunately it looks like we are going to be dealing with some inclement weather coming through," said WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher. "Rain showers, but primarily during the morning hours."

He says wind is also supposed to be a big issue for those traveling on Wednesday. He warns that those traveling east on Wednesday will likely be traveling in the rain the entire trip.

"You're not going to be able to out-run this kind of thing just by driving because it's a big storm system, too," Butcher said.

The first system is expected to move out by Thanksgiving on Thursday, however, the next system is expected to move in just in time for everyone to travel home.

If you are flying, you will want to keep track of your flights for any delays or cancellations -- the weather could force airports in certain parts of the country to have to make changes to schedules.

To get the latest on the forecast, download the WSAZ Weather App on your smartphone or check WSAZ.com.