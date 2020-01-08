New W.Va. Senate committee to focus on troubled foster care system

West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael announced a new committee Wednesday to help the foster care crisis in West Virginia.

"The issue of foster children, it's a moral imperative, a real moral conviction to do something for these children," Carmichael said.

West Virginia's foster care system is currently overwhelmed with nearly 7,000 children, many of them the most innocent victims of the opioid epidemic. The rise in the drug epidemic has led to a 79 percent increase in caseloads across the state since 2015.

"One of the things, as an agency that does foster care all over the state, we've shared that a lot of people struggle with recruiting enough homes, making those homes feel supported and retaining them," said Shanna Gray, a foster parent in West Virginia.

Support for foster parents often comes from the foster agencies, although Gray says more assistance is necessary. One survey the Children's Home Society of West Virginia did shows the top priorities of the foster parents they work alongside.

"We did a survey, and the three top areas that came out of that survey that foster parents needed were peer support, help with advocacy and what we are calling parent voice, which is being involved in the process," said Melissa Sanders, a spokesperson for Children's Home Society of West Virginia.

The foster care agency hopes the committee will help streamline the process to become a foster parent and work with families inside homes before taking them out, according to its CEO Steve Tuck.

"We do really think that the intent of forming this new select committee is right in line with a very strong need in West Virginia for a focus on children and family issues," Tuck said.

The committee will be working with Steve Tuck and others to find solutions to the foster care crisis. In order to give enough attention to the issues at hand, Carmichael said a committee is necessary to find the right solutions.

Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, has been named the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Children and Families.

"I think something we could focus on would be foster parent retention," Gray said.