Ice rink lowers admission price during heat wave

The city of South Charleston is providing an exciting way for people to beat the heat this weekend.

The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena is offering skating sessions for $1 both Friday and Saturday during an oppressive heat wave.

The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena is offering skating sessions for $1 both Friday and Saturday.

It’s all in an effort to provide a cool environment for people during this excessive heat advisory.

Teens and families went out Friday afternoon to test their balance and skills on the ice.

Clarissa Lares, one of the skaters who was out Friday, gave us her perspective.

"So outside, it's like, if you're in a car, you're gonna die,” Lares said. “Even with the air conditioner, with the sun beating down on you, it's so hot. And then in here, it's cold, so it's better."

The city of South Charleston is also offering free snow cones at admission into Little Creek Pool this weekend.

